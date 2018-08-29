Catholic World News

Summit meeting of Orthodox patriarchs could be cancelled?

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow is scheduled to meet on August 31 with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, to discuss the highly controversial request for autonomy for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. But many Orthodox observers fear that the Russian Orthodox delegation will pull out of the summit meeting at the last minute.

