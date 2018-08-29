Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano defends himself in new interview

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has defended himself against his critics, insisting that he was not motivated by rancor or revenge in issuing his testimony. The archbishop also revealed that Pope Benedict XVI had offered to make him president of the Prefecture for Economic Affairs, and elevate him to the College of Cardinals, but he declined the post. The archbishop said that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re could confirm this claim.

