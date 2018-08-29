Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone joins in call to investigate Vigano’s claims

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has added his name to the list of American prelates expressing confidence in Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano and demanding a thorough investigation of the charges he raised. Archbishop Cordileone added:



“Moreover, while having no privileged information about the Archbishop McCarrick situation, from information I do have about a very few of the other statements Archbishop Viganò makes, I can confirm that they are true.”

