Catholic World News

August 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Amado Picardal, a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has gone into hiding.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!