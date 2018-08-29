Catholic World News
Journalist: Archbishop Viganò has gone into hiding and fears for his life
August 29, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin is the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:12 AM ET USA
Strong evidence that Archbishop Vigano is a wise man. If anyone wonders why he was the first to take such a strong stand in defense of truth, here you have it. Impending crucifixion, literally. Who among the Church hierarchy is acting more in the way Christ would have us act? "No greater love than this..." (John 15:13)