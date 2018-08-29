Catholic World News
Bishop Schneider sees ‘no reasonable cause’ to doubt the truth of Archbishop Viganò’s statement
August 29, 2018
Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
Bishop Athanasius Schneider is auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan.
