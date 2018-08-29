Catholic World News

Pope Francis discusses his visit to Ireland

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his August 29 Wednesday general audience (video) to his apostolic visit to Ireland on the occasion of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

