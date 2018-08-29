Catholic World News

Florida bishop removes priest from prominent diocesan positions following allegations

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Wack of Pensacola-Tallahassee has removed a priest from his positions as judicial vicar, director of the tribunal, director of the lay formation institute, and director of continuing education for priests. The diocese cited allegations by adults that did not involve the sexual abuse of minors.

