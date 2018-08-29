Catholic World News

Former residents discuss abuse at Vermont Catholic orphanage, allege some orphans were killed

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: This extensive report examines abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, Vermont, which was operated by the Sisters of Providence from 1854 to 1974. The orphanage was the subject of earlier reports in the 1990s.

