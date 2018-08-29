Catholic World News

‘Please forgive us’ and ‘help us repent,’ New Orleans archbishop tells abuse survivors

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My friends, our feelings of disillusionment and outrage are indeed appropriate as we look at what has taken place,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond said of the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report. “We have seen Church leaders unfaithful to Christ shattering the lives of children and leaving wounds.”

