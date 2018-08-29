Catholic World News

Catholic schools struggle to accommodate disabilities

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2015, the number of students with disabilities in Catholic schools in the US has grown by nearly 20,000, according to the National Catholic Educational Association.

