Pakistani Christians’ homes ransacked by mob after man falsely charged with abduction, rape

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous nation (205 million). Over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

