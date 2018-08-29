Catholic World News
Illinois bishop says Pope’s ‘no comment’ is ‘not adequate,’ calls on Vatican to release McCarrick files
August 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on Diocese of Springfield
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki, 66, was appointed bishop of Springfield in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
