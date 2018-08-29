Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to migrants’ entry into Australia

August 29, 2018

The August 29 edition of L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage to the first successful boat entry by asylum seekers into Australia in four years.

The unsigned Vatican newspaper article characterized Australian immigration policy as “one of the most intransigent on the planet.”

The Australian navy has patrolled the coast and deported migrants to Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where some have faced abuse. Peter Dutton, Australia’s minister for home affairs, vowed to deport the migrants.

