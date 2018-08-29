Catholic World News

Australian prelate urges pro-life Catholics to reject ‘polarization,’ avoid graphic images

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The kind of ideological warfare and the radical polarization that accompanies it that you see in the US, I think has no place in a place like Australia,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane. “I don’t see myself as an ideological warrior riding into battle to defeat the forces of darkness.” He added, “The most vulnerable matter most and there is no one more vulnerable than a child in the womb.”

