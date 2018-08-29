Cardinal Cupich accuses Pope’s critics of anti-Latino bias
August 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on NBC 5 Chicago
CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Archbishop Viganò’s recent statement, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said, “The Pope has a bigger agenda. He’s got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:07 AM ET USA
"The Pope has a bigger agenda." Presumably this means that the Pope cannot be bothered with trifles such as the rape and alleged murder of innocent victims. Anti-Latino bias? Name calling seems the first recourse of the political left. Cf. others in the Church hierarchy. "Rigid." "Black and white." "Sinners."