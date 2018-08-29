Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich accuses Pope’s critics of anti-Latino bias

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Archbishop Viganò’s recent statement, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said, “The Pope has a bigger agenda. He’s got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

