Catholic World News

Church in Myanmar promotes reconciliation as nation’s government is accused of genocide

August 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A UN report called for genocide charges to be brought against Myanmar’s military leaders for their actions against the largely Muslim Rohingya people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!