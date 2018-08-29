Catholic World News

‘We are protecting your religious liberty,’ President Trump tells evangelical leaders

August 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump also told evangelical Protestant leaders, “This November 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment.”

