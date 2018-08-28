Catholic World News

San Jose bishop will not live in retirement home

August 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Retiring Bishop Patrick McGrath has announced that he will not move into a $2.3 million home which he had purchased for his retirement. He said that he “erred in judgment” by making the purchase.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!