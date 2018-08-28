Catholic World News

Russian hackers sought emails of Patriarch of Constantinople

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russian hackers have sought to intercept email messages to and from Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, evidently looking for information about the Ecumenical Patriarch’s response to a plea for autonomous government of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Patriarchate of Moscow has strongly opposed the bid for autonomy.

