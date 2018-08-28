Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict has no comment on Vigano report, secretary stresses

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the private secretary to Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI, has said that the former Pontiff has not commented, and will not comment, on the testimony of Archbishop Vigano. Reports that the retired Pope confirmed the report are “fake news,” he said. (The National Catholic Register had cited sources close to Benedict—not the former Pope himself—as confirming the Vigano report.)

