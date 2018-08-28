Catholic World News

National Review Board calls for lay-led investigation

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishop’s National Review Board has called for a full investigation, led by lay Catholics, into the bishops’ handling of sex-abuse complaints. “We are saddened, angry, and hurt by what he have learned in the past few weeks,” the board said. “The evil of the crimes that have been perpetrated reaching into the highest levels of the hierarchy will not be stemmed simply by the creation of new committees, policies, or procedures.”

