Italian journalist helped write Vigano testimony

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti has disclosed that he helped Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano to write his 11-page testimony about papal handling of charges against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Tossati said that the archbishop decided to make a public statement after learning of the charges issued in a Pennsylvania grand-jury report. He said that Archbishop Vigano “couldn’t have a clear conscience unless he spoke.”

