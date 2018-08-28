Catholic World News

Beijing: Communist Party members who profess religious faith should receive ‘thought education’

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Party members who have religious belief should have strengthened thought education,” a new regulation states. “If they still don’t change after help and education from the party organization, they should be encouraged to leave the party.”

