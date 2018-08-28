Catholic World News

Abuse survivor reacts to Pontiff’s claim she is ‘fixated’ on accountability for bishops

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Well he is probably right in a way,” Marie Collins tweeted after Pope Francis characterized her as “fixated” on a tribunal for holding bishops accountable for abuse. “Accountability is still a priority in my mind but not sure I would describe myself as ‘fixated’ [smiley face]. I have after all only had the one opportunity to talk to him about it.”

