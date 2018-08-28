Catholic World News

California diocese buys $2.3M home for retiring bishop

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of San Jose recently purchased a home for Bishop Patrick J. McGrath, 73. According to the report, “The nearly 3,300-square-foot (306 square-meter) home’s listing boasts of a ‘grand-sized chef’s kitchen,’ ‘soaring ceilings’ and ‘luxurious master ensuite’ with a ‘spa-like marble bathroom’ in a ‘Tuscan estate.’”

