Wisconsin bishop disappointed by Pope’s ‘no comment,’ praises Viganò’s ‘impeccable integrity’

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I must confess my disappointment that in his remarks on the return flight from Dublin to Rome, the Holy Father chose a course of ‘ no comment,’ regarding any conclusions that might be drawn from Archbishop Viganò’s allegations,” said Bishop Robert Morlino. “During his tenure as our Apostolic Nuncio, I came to know Archbishop Viganò both professionally and personally, and I remain deeply convinced of his honesty, loyalty to and love for the Church, and impeccable integrity.”

