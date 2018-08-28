Catholic World News

San Diego bishop blasts Archbishop Viganò for ‘hatred for Pope Francis and all that he has taught’

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s recent statement, Bishop Robert McElroy said, “In its ideologically-driven selection of bishops who are attacked, in its clear efforts to settle old personal scores, in its omission of any reference to Archbishop Vigano’s own massive personal participation in the covering up of sexual abuse by bishops, and most profoundly in its hatred for Pope Francis and all that he has taught, Archbishop Viganò consistently subordinates the pursuit of comprehensive truth to partisanship, division and distortion.”

