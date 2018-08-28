Catholic World News

Where did retired McCarrick live after alleged Vatican sanctions?

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A priest at a Washington parish said that “there was significant construction to create [McCarrick’s] suite, which took over two prior suites and two full baths, as well as the single guest room next to me which was converted into a private chapel for McCarrick’s exclusive use.”

