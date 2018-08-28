Catholic World News

Phoenix bishop: Archbishop Viganò is ‘a man of truthfulness, faith and integrity’

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “For this reason, I ask that Archbishop Viganò’s testimony be taken seriously by all, and that every claim that he makes be investigated thoroughly,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted said following the release of the retired apostolic nuncio’s recent statement. “Many innocent people have been seriously harmed by clerics like Archbishop McCarrick; whoever has covered up these shameful acts must be brought to the light of day.”

