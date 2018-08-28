Catholic World News

Chicago cardinal ‘astonished’ by Archbishop Viganò’s statement

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich characterized the retired apostolic nuncio’s recent statement as “confused” about the sequence of events and “astonishing,” concluding, “A thorough vetting of the former nuncio’s many claims is required before any assessment of their credibility can be made.”

