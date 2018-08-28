Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò issues new statement, denies halting investigation of Archbishop Nienstedt

August 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the New York Times reported that the retired apostolic nuncio had quashed a 2014 investigation into sexual misconduct by Minnesota Archbishop John Nienstedt. Archbishop Viganò has now denied the report, offering documents in support of his actions. Viganò said that Pope Francis, following the Times report, ordered an investigation into his conduct and that the Holy See’s attorney in the US exonerated Viganò. Viganò also said he repeatedly urged the new nuncio (Archbishop Christophe Pierre) and Nienstedt’s successor (Archbishop Bernard Hebda) to correct the false reports and that they failed to do so.

