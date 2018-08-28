Catholic World News

India’s Christians mark 10th anniversary of brutal persecution in Odisha

August 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 56,000 Christians in the eastern Indian state fled their homes, and nearly 100 were slain.

