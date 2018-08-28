Catholic World News

Arizona bishops pay tribute to Sen. John McCain

August 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Arizona Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “John McCain is an American hero who served his country with the utmost admiration in both the Navy and the US Senate,” Arizona’s bishops said following McCain’s death. “His patriotism and dedicated service will long be remembered for generations to come ... we will continue to pray for the repose of his soul and that his entire family receive the graces they need in this difficult time.”

