Catholic World News
Religious persecution worsening in Asia, UN official says
August 28, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Ahmed Shaheed is the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!