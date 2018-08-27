Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo: Vigano charges ‘deserve answers’

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, has renewed his call for a “firm and decisive” response to sex-abuse complaints, and said that the charges made by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano “deserve answers that are conclusive and based on evidence.” He added: “Without those answers, innocent men may be tainted by false accusation and the guilty may be left to repeat sins of the past.”



Cardinal DiNardo said that he hopes to meet soon with Pope Francis to pursue his request for an apostolic visitation of the US bishops’ response to the scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!