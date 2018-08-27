Catholic World News

On return from Dublin, Pope prays to Virgin Mary, St. Monica

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Upon his return from a weekend visit to Dublin for the World Meeting of Families, Pope Francis followed his usual practice, stopping to pray before the icon of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani, in the basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. The Pope also visited a side chapel in the church of St. Augustine, to pray at the tomb of St. Monica, whose feast day the Church was celebrating on August 27.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!