Pope names Cardinal Tobin to participate in Youth Synod

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark has been named by Pope Francis as a member of the American delegation to the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops. Cardinal Tobin joins the group of delegates elected by the US bishops’ conference: Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, Bishop Frank Caggiano and Bishop Robert Barron.

