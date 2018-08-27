Catholic World News

Another Mexican priest killed; diocese downplays crime as ‘isolated case’

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Another priest has been murdered in Mexico: the 24th priest killed in the past six years. The body of Father Miguel Gerardo Florez Hernandez was discovered on August 25 in Michoacan, in a region troubled by drug trafficking. But officials of the Morelia diocese insisted that the killing was an “isolated case,” which they said was likely motivated by robbery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!