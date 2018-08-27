Catholic World News

Archdiocesan spokesman confirms: Cardinal Wuerl cancelled McCarrick appearance at nuncio’s request

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has confirmed that Cardinal Donald Wuerl cancelled a public appearance several years ago by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, at the request of the then-papal nuncio, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who has said that Pope Benedict XVI forbade public appearances by McCarrick. Cardinal Wuerl has denied being aware of such papal sanctions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

