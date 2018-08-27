Catholic World News

Buffalo’s Bishop Malone will not resign, promises cooperation with abuse inquiry

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: Under pressure to resign because of complaints about abuse charges, Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, said that he is “recommitted to my calling to serve as Bishop of Buffalo” and will supervise a new investigation into the handling of complaints. “The shepherd does not desert the flock in a difficult time,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!