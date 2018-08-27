Catholic World News

Texas bishop says Vigano charges are credible, demands investigation

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, in message distributed throughout his diocese, said that he found the charges of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano credible, and called for a “thorough investigation” of the Pope’s handling of the McCarrick scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!