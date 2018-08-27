Catholic World News

Former nuncio official confirms Archbishop Vigano’s testimony

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A former official of the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC, has corroborated a key portion of the explosive testimony from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. “Vigano said the truth,” Msgr. Jean-Francois Lantheaume, who was first counselor at the nunciature, told the Catholic News Agency. Specifically, he confirmed that Pope Benedict XVI had imposed sanctions on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

