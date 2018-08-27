Catholic World News

Pope says abuse survivor ‘fixated’ on tribunal; declines to offer comment on nuncio’s allegations

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Marie Collins is a former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors; Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the retired apostolic nuncio to the United States, said that he informed Pope Francis in 2013 of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s abuse of seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!