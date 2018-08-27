Catholic World News

Pope Francis knew of McCarrick’s abuse, former nuncio discloses

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a remarkable and unprecedented 11-page document, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said he told Pope Francis about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s abuse of seminarians on June 23, 2013. Nevertheless (Viganò alleged), Pope Francis allowed McCarrick to be “ the kingmaker for appointments in the Curia and the United States, and the most listened to advisor in the Vatican for relations with the Obama administration.” Viganò also said that Pope Benedict XVI imposed sanctions on McCarrick and that high-level Vatican officials have known of McCarrick’s behavior since 2000. Archbishop Viganò—who named prelates associated with “homosexual networks”—served as Secretary General of the Governatorate of Vatican City State (2009-11) before being named apostolic nuncio to the US (2011-16).

