Witness to the Gospel despite hostility and indifference, Pope preaches at Mass in Ireland

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began Sunday Mass during his apostolic visit to Ireland with a penitential act for abuse. Pope Francis said, “There will always be people who resist the Good News, who ‘murmur’ at [Jesus’] ‘hard words’”—including his teaching on marriage. “Yet like Saint Columbanus and his companions, who faced icy waters and stormy seas to follow Jesus, may we never be swayed or discouraged by the icy stare of indifference or the stormy winds of hostility.”

