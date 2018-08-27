Catholic World News

Persevere in your ministry, confront scandal with ‘honesty and integrity,’ Pope tells Irish bishops

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The transmission of the faith in its integrity and beauty represents a significant challenge in the context of Ireland’s rapidly evolving society,” Pope Francis told Ireland’s bishops at a meeting in a Dominican sisters’ convent. “The World Meeting of Families has given us great hope and encouragement that families are growing more and more conscious of their own irreplaceable role in passing on the faith.”

