Marital love is ‘marked by fidelity, indissolubility, unity and openness to life,’ Pope says in major Irish address

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his address to the Festival of Families at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Pope Francis discussed holiness and forgiveness. Referring to “the grandeur of Jesus’ teaching about fidelity in marriage,” he said that “far from a cold legal obligation, it is above all a powerful promise of God’s own fidelity to his word and his unfailing grace.”

