Catholic World News

Pope Francis, in address to Irish prime minister, laments sexual abuse, abortion

August 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: As he began his apostolic visit to Ireland on the occasion of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Pope Francis decried sexual abuse and asked, “Can we say that the goal of creating economic or financial prosperity leads of itself to a more just and equitable social order? Or could it be that the growth of a materialistic ‘throwaway culture’ has in fact made us increasingly indifferent to the poor and to the most defenseless members of our human family, including the unborn, deprived of the very right to life?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!