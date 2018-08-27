Catholic World News

Welcoming Pope, Irish PM decries abuse, calls for new Church-state relationship

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We have voted in our parliament and by referendum to modernize our laws—understanding that marriages do not always work, that women should make their own decisions, and that families come in many forms ,” said Leo Varadkar, as he called for a “a new chapter in the relationship between Ireland and the Catholic Church” in which “religion is no longer at the center of our society, but in which it still has an important place.”

